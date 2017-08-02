Jackson senior living facility evacuated after fire

A senior living facility in Jackson had to be evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire on the first floor.

According to Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters were on scene at 5:23 a.m. for the reported structure fire.

They entered the building and began evacuating tenants to another building on site. They had the fire under control by 5:52 a.m.

Firefighters are still on scene right now assuring the fire is out.

This happened at Delhaven Manor on W. Ridgeway Street.

There were over six fire trucks, and a dozen Jackson police officers helping.

We have a crew on the scene working to get details on injuries.

