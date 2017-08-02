Unattended cooking to blame for fire at Jackson senior living facility

A senior living facility in Jackson had to be evacuated early Wednesday morning after a fire on the first floor.

Investigators have classified the fire as accidental and say that unattended cooking is to blame.

According to Chief Cleotha Sanders, firefighters were on scene at 5:23 a.m. for the reported structure fire at Delhaven Manor. They entered the building and began evacuating tenants to another building on site. They had the fire under control by 5:52 a.m.

There were over six fire trucks, and a dozen Jackson police officers helping.

The Red Cross was on scene handing out snacks, water and ice to displaced residents.

