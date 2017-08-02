Missing 99-year-old man found safe

The man at the center of a Silver Alert has been found safe.

99-year-old Walter Kelly Land, of Eupora, was found on the edge of the woods at Industrial Park Road in Webster County. He's being taken to the hospital, to be checked out.

Officials say he appears to be pretty dehydrated.

He was last seen at noon Sunday while driving his truck when it was hit in the rear. He left the scene and was not seen until today.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.