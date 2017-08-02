Silver alert issued for missing 99-year-old man

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert for a 99-year-old man from Eupora named Walter Kelly Land.

Mr. Land is described as a white male, five feet, nine inches tall with gray hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen at approximately noon Sunday, July 30th driving a white 1999 model Chevrolet S-10 pick-up truck with a Mississippi license plate WE4-614. Mr. Kelly was last seen at First Baptist Church of Eupora located in the 500 block of West Fox Avenue in Eupora.

Family members say he suffers from a medical condition that may impair his judgement.

If anyone has information regarding the whereabouts of Kelly Land contact the Webster County Sheriff’s Department at 662-258-7701.

