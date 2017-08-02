Dog found chained, left to die after owners move

A dog was found chained to a tree behind a west Jackson home Wednesday morning.

A stray black and white dog in the neighborhood lead a good Samaritan to the dog chained to a tree behind a home where the owners had moved out. Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog.

The dog is possibly as young as 2-years-old and has an enlarged head, likely from the collar being so tight.

The embedded collar was cut off by the good Samaritan. The chained dog, and another stray dog in the area seem to be friends and were taken to a local vet for immediate care.

The vet estimates the dogs are about 4 years old and they are both heartworm positive with lots of hookworms.

Penny, the brown dog who was chained, has been able to eat small amount of wet food every 30 minutes. Local rescue, Rescue Revolution of Mississippi, heard about the two dogs at the vet and offered to stepped up to care for and find homes for these dogs.

If you want to donate to the care of these neglected dogs, please call Monroe St. vet clinic in Jackson at (601) 960-5074.

You can also donate to their care on the GoFundMe page set up for them or directly to the rescue's website.

