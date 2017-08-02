Dog found chained, left to die after owners move from W. Jackson home

Dog found chained, left to die after owners move from W. Jackson - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
Source: Rescuer Source: Rescuer
JACKSON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

A dog was found chained to a tree behind a W. Jackson home Wednesday morning.

Neighbors in the area said the residents moved about a month ago, leaving the dog. 

The dog is possibly as young as 2-years-old and has an enlarged head, likely from the collar being so tight.

The embedded collar was cut off by a rescuer.

The chained dog, and another stray dog in the area seem to be friends and were taken to a local vet for immediate care. 

If you want to donate to the care of these neglected dogs, please call Monroe St. vet clinic in Jackson at (601) 960-5074. Tell them you are 

You can also donate to their care on the GoFundMe page set up for them.

