UPDATE: Two Ole Miss football players suspended one game after shoplifting arrests

Two projected Ole Miss defensive starters were arrested Tuesday on shoplifting charges.

Oxford Police Chief Joey East confirms cornerback Ken Webster and linebacker Detric Bing-Dukes were arrested Tuesday afternoon and charged with shoplifting at the local Walmart.

They were booked into Lafayette Co Detention Center, but have since posted bond and were released.

Ole Miss head coach Matt Luke announced that both players will be suspended for the season opener against South Alabama. He added that Webster and Bing-Dukes will have to complete community service.

Both will continue to practice with the team.

Webster started every game in 2015 at cornerback. He suffered a knee injury in the 2016 opener against Florida State. Webster missed the rest of that season and 2017 spring practice.

Bing-Dukes played 10 games at linebacker in 2016, making 3 starts. He recorded 41 tackles.

They are scheduled to appear in court on September 16.

MORE OLE MISS NEWS:

Archie Manning talks Freeze, Luke, NCAA investigation

Ole Miss releases booster names involved in 2016 & 2017 NCAA notice of allegations

Matt Luke introduced as Ole Miss interim head coach

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.