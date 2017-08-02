UPDATE: Two Ole Miss football players suspended one game after shoplifting arrests

“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
“She pulled out of her wedding dress a 9 mm pistol, pointed it at her new husband’s head and pulled the trigger,” an officer said.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
A Petal child is recovering in a Jackson hospital after being bit in the face by a snake.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The face and neck of a dead person had mold growing on it at a Carlisle mortuary that failed to refrigerate human remains.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The family of a 12-year-old New Jersey girl who killed herself says it will sue her school district for not stepping in to address the problem of cyberbullying.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
The airplane lost power and AC while waiting on the tarmac, but the passengers weren’t allowed off the aircraft.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A school has collapsed after a massive natural gas explosion.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
A little boy from Petal who was bitten by a snack in the face is improving, according to social media updates from his family.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
Rescuers say their efforts now are to recover him from the bayou downstream from where he was swept away in a rain-swollen ditch.More >>
99-year-old Walter Kelly Land, of Eupora, was found on the edge of the woods at Industrial Park Road in Webster County. He's being taken to the hospital, to be checked out.More >>
99-year-old Walter Kelly Land, of Eupora, was found on the edge of the woods at Industrial Park Road in Webster County. He's being taken to the hospital, to be checked out.More >>