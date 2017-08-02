Driver injured in crash on Adkins Blvd.

Our crew is on the scene of a crash on Adkins Boulevard.

A pickup truck left the roadway right across from Twin Peaks. According to witnesses, the door to her truck flew open and she lost control before crashing into a ditch.

JPD, Jackson fire officials and AMR are on scene.

The driver was seen being loaded into an ambulance. No word of the severity of her injuries.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.