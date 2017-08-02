Judge in Smith trial wants prosecutors to pick up their pace

The second day of testimony is wrapping up in the Robert Shuler Smith hindering prosecution trial. The Hinds County D.A. on trial for the second time this year for the same charges. The first trial ended in a mistrial.

Prosecutors continue to call witnesses in this case, but it may not be at the speed Judge Larry Roberts approves of. Before proceedings today the Judge told attorneys that he has the right to exclude evidence. He says he wants to move on with the case and limit unnecessary delays.

The jury has been sequestered and has no access to their phones or television.

Prosecutors continue to build their case linking the D.A. to Christopher Butler, the defendant he is accused of helping. Wednesday, they called more witnesses who testified about a surveillance video showing Butler in his home, moving around what they say was marijuana. That same video was used last week to convict Butler on drug charges.

Robert Shuler Smith contends that he believed that Butler was set up, and those drugs were planted in his home.

