Coast Guard responds to adrift dock in Gulf of Mexico

The Coast Guard is asking the public for any information regarding an adrift floating dock that was located in the Gulf of Mexico, Wednesday.

Watchstanders at the Eighth District Command Center in New Orleans received a report at 1 p.m. of a floating dock approximately 180 miles south of Grand Isle, Louisiana.

Watchstanders directed the launch of an HC-144 Ocean Sentry airplane crew from Coast Guard Aviation Training Center Mobile, Alabama, to assess the dock and search for signs of distress.

Watchstanders also issued a broadcast to notify other vessels in the area of the floating dock.

Anyone with information regarding the floating dock is asked to contact the Eighth District Command Center at (504) 589-6225.

