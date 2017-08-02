Could the mold-infested Tisdale Library find a new home?

Jackson-Hinds Library officials are calling the mold infestation in the Eudora Welty administrative offices a crisis, but they believe they have a solution for those workers and the mold riddle Tisdale Library.

The only problem is funding.

"We just can't stay here in the offices. it's just not safe," said Jackson-Hinds Library System Executive Director Patty Furr.

She shared that urgency with the Jackson City Council Tuesday.

The library's executive director says workers upstairs at Eudora Welty must leave because of mold immediately.

She said they are becoming ill, suffering from chronic sinus infections, sore throats and flu-like symptoms.

Furr said the library downstairs, which houses the books and computers and meeting rooms, has not been affected by the mold.

The old Virginia College location on Chastain Drive has been recommended by the library board to replace the mold infested Tisdale Library and administrative offices.

It has 15,000 square feet to accommodate Tisdale Library and administrative offices.

The asking price is $975,000.

"The library probably should stay in that neighborhood, because it's so important to the kids and the adults who use the computers and come there every day," said Furr. "We had 69,000 people use the library last year, and 29,000 people used the computers."

Council members suggested the MetroCenter Mall.

Space there will be used to temporarily store books from Tisdale, free of charge.

The city wants the county to assist with funding.

Some Jackson residents say MetroCenter will be a good location for a library and staff.

"I think that's a good idea, because of the reason that that place has mold and that's a hazard to the childrens' health," said Jerome Banks of Jackson who was visiting MetroCenter Wednesday. "Also we have the precinct here just as well who can protect our children".

During Tuesday's council session, Furr told city leaders that Hinds County Supervisors consider municipal libraries the responsibility of the city.

"If the city's got to pay everything, then why is the county saying it's Jackson-Hinds," said Ward 3 Councilman Kenneth Stokes. "The county's got to come in because the county's got to realize 70% of the county is the City of Jackson."

The library system must submit their annual budget to the city council next week.

Furr said their funding was cut $100,000 by the state.

She hopes the city and county can come up with a plan to keep the Tisdale Library in that neighborhood and keep her healthy.

