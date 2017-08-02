New way of spreading kindness has other posting #MadisonMSRocks

If you haven't heard of this craze sweeping the nation and now the City of Madison, you may feel like you've been living under a rock.

This is an initiative being led by residents to spread kindness throughout their community that involves hiding a rock with the hope that someone will come across it later and find joy.

It's family fun activity that aims at spreading kindness throughout one city in the Jackson metro and one that shows #MadisonMSRocks.

"It's just a great way to make someone smile," said Kimberly Airhart,mother of five. "Early in the morning, we will place them out on the side walk in the neighborhood. Moms that are out on runs will find one and say it made their day happy. I've put some out that say 'you're doing a great job' or 'you're a great mom'. Even for us, it's something fun too."

The idea started spreading after Airhart and other moms got together with their kids at Liberty Park.

Airhart says, since that party, she and her group of five have been busy painting and hiding, while also encouraging others to join in on their journey to spread joy.

If you and your family want to participate, the rules are simple:

First, you need to find a rock and post a picture to the #MadisonMSRocks Facebook page

Then, decide if you want to keep it the painted rock or re-hide it, and then make some of your own

