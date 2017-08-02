Hinds D.A. Shuler Smith trial continues

He's Hinds County's top prosecutor, but this week he's the defendant, accused of helping drug dealers with their cases. Day two of testimony in the Robert Shuler Smith trial continued at the Hinds County courthouse Wednesday.

The D.A. is charged with hindering prosecution, and helping a drug defendant, Christopher Butler, with his case.

Before testimony started, the special judge over this case told attorneys he would start excluding evidence, to move the case along. Today's witnesses helping the prosecution build their case against the DA included a skeleton from his past.

Former Hinds County Assistant D.A. Ivan Johnson testified against his former boss.

Johnson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, was accused of taking money for favors while working under Smith. He testified about a DVR that captured video of Christopher Butler, moving what authorities say are drugs and money in his home.

MBN agents arrested Butler in 2011 on possession charges. Shuler Smith is accused of helping Butler fight that case.

Johnson said the DA insisted MBN agents planted the drugs, but couldn't find the video evidence on the DVR.

Video and audio forensic specialist James Griffin testified the DVR with the video had not been manipulated. Johnson said Shuler-Smith would not let anyone in the office work on the Butler case but himself, and filed multiple court papers to have Butlers case delayed and even thrown out.

