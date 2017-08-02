2-year-old girl drowns in pool at home in Florence

Wednesday afternoon, family and friends crowded the home in Florence where a two-year-old girl drowned.

Tuesday night, the toddler's parents found her unresponsive in the pool. She was taken to the hospital in critical condition, but died the next morning.

READ MORE: 2-year-old dead after being found unresponsive in Rankin Co. pool

The American Institute for Preventive Medicine says drowning is the leading cause of accidental death for children 5 and under in the U.S., and the second leading cause of accidental death among children under 14.

Additionally, the American Academy of Pediatrics says for every child who drowns, four are hospitalized and 16 receive emergency department care for near-drowning.

"As soon as someone is removed out of the water, someone has got to start doing CPR," explained Lisa Garforth, a paramedic with the Madison Fire Department. "Average response time for EMS, Fire, Police, is anywhere from 4 to 8 minutes, and those minutes can make the difference between someone surviving or not."

Tragedies like these are especially striking to Linda Maley, who uses games to help babies as young as six months old to be familiar with water.

"They are learning to increase their breath control, so they're not swallowing the whole pool when they go down. So that buys you a little more time. And we are teaching them to swim on their tummies, and to float on their backs," said Maley.

One of the more important layers of protection is to fence off your pool. Experts say that can prevent up to 65 percent of pediatric drowning.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission says of preschooler pool drowning, 65 percent occur in the child's home pool, and 33 percent at the homes of friends, neighbors, or relatives.

It only takes a few seconds for a child to escape your sight and fall into a pool, and only a few minutes for the lack of oxygen to cause brain damage or death, which is why each of these safety measures is so important.

In 2009, Pediatrics and Adolescent Medicine found that participation in formal swimming lessons can reduce the risk of drowning by 88 percent among children between the ages of one and four.

Maley Swim School is located at 501 Lake Harbour Drive in Ridgeland, and can be contacted at (601)-898-7946 or SwimInfo@SwimMaley.com

The River Hills Club at 3600 Ridgewood Road in Jackson also offers child swim lessons. Milicent Crosby, the Pool and Swim Team Director, can be reached at milicent.crosby@comcast.net or (601)-927-2711.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.