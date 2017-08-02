It's the final push in the Canton Nissan union battle

It's less than 24 hours till the Nissan Canton vote.

The ads, rallies, and campaigning are all leading up to the two day election.

"The union makes us strong," sang the crowd at the Mississippi AFL-CIO event Wednesday.

Many of the voices who joined in on the song aren't from Mississippi.

"We're here to help our brothers at UAW win this election," said one advocate in the crowd.

The AFL-CIO represents more than 100 existing unions in the state and they're hoping Nissan workers will vote yes.

"I demand that Nissan quit playing games with people, with human beings," explained Robert Shaffer, MS AFL-CIO President/Secretary-Treasurer. "These human beings out there that need to be treated fair and have a fair opportunity to vote their conscience."

Nissan sent a statement noting that they respect and value the Canton workforce. The statement also noted that Nissan employees have the right to know the company's position regarding the UAW representation.

William Jeanes is the former editor-in-chief and publisher of Car and Driver magazine. He's studied the ebb and flow of the auto industry for years and had this to say about the upcoming vote and its implications.

"Should the UAW be successful in unionizing, it's a very short step to trying to unionize other plants in the South," explained Jeanes.

But he's not surprised given the declining number of members.

He did note that the UAW has a percentage of ownership of various car companies including Chrysler, General Motors, and Ford.

"The survival of the UAW depends, of course, on dues income...on expansion," added Jeanes. "They've been going in exactly the opposite direction to the extent that there depending on their ownership of car companies. If it weren't so serious, it would be amusing."

The election will be held at the Canton Nissan plant August 3 and 4.

