Boy bitten in the face by water moccasin improving

A Petal child is doing better after being bitten in the face by a water moccasin. Braxton Denmon remains at Blair E. Batson Children's Hospital in Jackson.

The latest Facebook video posted by Charmen Denmon shows little Braxton feeling much improved. The child had fun with his nurses and doctors.

According to reports, Braxton was swimming in a Creek at a neighbor's house. When he was crawling out the water, a water moccasin launched at him and struck him in the face.

Veterinarian Paul Calhoun says stay alert when outside.

"Be observant when you are in the outdoors," said Calhoun. Especially when you are in a pond or wet areas. There are water moccasins that are out there. those snakes don't cause any kind of death but they do cause severe tissue edema, swelling, and reaction to the tissue once the venom hits them."

According to Samantha Waldrop on Prayers for Braxton's Facebook page, The child was airlifted to Batson LAST WEEK after initial treatment at Forrest General Hospital.

He reportedly received 8 vials of anti venom injection and was placed into a medically induced coma.

He later began having breathing difficulties, but the snake bite victim cleared that medical hurdle.

A Blair E. Batson's spokeswoman confirmed he is still on the patient list but they would not reveal any medical details.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.