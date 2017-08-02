Mississippi Animal Rescue League pleads for return of stolen horse

Police are on the hunt for thieves who stole a Bay Mare Quarter Horse from the Mississippi Animal Rescue League in Jackson over the weekend.

"Helps us get lady back home where she belongs,” said Executive Director Debra Boswell.

An emotional plea from Mississippi Animal Rescue League's Executive Director Debra Boswell days after she says the unthinkable happened.

Someone or group came on the animal shelter’s 47 acre property, cut a section of fencing and stole one of the horses named Lady along with the non-profit's surveillance equipment.

“I am angry, angry and fearful that she is not getting the care she got here,” said Boswell.

Lady is 15-years-old and was turned over to the shelter two months ago due to neglect. The horse was on the road to good health and adoption.

Now this.

“She put on 125 pounds since she was with us and she shouldn't have to go through this,” explained Boswell.

Last year, three horse were stolen off of this same property, but were found.

Boswell said she plans to post missing signs with Lady's picture around town. The non-profit is also working with police and seeking help from the community to the horse snatcher.

“Their intentions are not good and she is going to suffer again," said Boswell. "She already suffered before coming here and that's not what should happen. They could sell it. People will steal anything to sell. They will steal your lawn mower, but this is a horse, this is a living, feeling creature that's already been through a neglectful situation.”

The non-profit is offering a $250 reward for the return of the horse, no questions asked, and a $500 reward if your information leads to an arrest.

The person or persons responsible could serve up 10 years behind bars, if convicted.

If you have information call (601) 969-1631 or (601) 842-0915.

