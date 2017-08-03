Discipline, Matt Luke, and Shea Patterson some of the topics at Ole Miss Media Day

Ole Miss held their annual Media Day on Wednesday afternoon. Interim head coach Matt Luke started by addressing the arrests of Ken Webster and Detric Bing-Dukes. Both players are suspended for the season opener and will complete community service.

"All I can do is do what's best for the team right now. I felt like after gathering all the information that we have, that to make sure we send a clear concise message is that if there are certain lines that are crossed, then there's going to be a consequence to be paid. Felt like that was the best thing to do for this team. We still love them, we still care about them. I think they're both great kids that made a bad mistake."

Luke reiterated his stance on wanting the job permanently at his alma mater. Offensive coordinator Phil Longo praised sophomore QB Shea Patterson before fall camp.

Watch the Rebel report above.

