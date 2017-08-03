Union voting begins at Nissan - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Union voting begins at Nissan

CANTON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Voting has begun at the Nissan plant in Madison County.

More than 3,700 employees at the plant outside Canton are deciding whether to organize under the United Auto Workers union.

Voting began at 2:00 this morning, and it will continue until 7:00 tomorrow night. 

