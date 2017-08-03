Governor announces plan of action to combat opioid crisis

Governor Phil Bryant, Public Safety Commissioner Marshall Fisher and Department of Mental Health Executive Director Diana Mikula made a major announcement involving law enforcement that is related to the opioid crisis in Mississippi.

Governor Bryant said that naloxone will now be given to all MHP officers to help people who overdose.

During the press conference, officials said that one in ten people misuse prescription drugs.

Naloxone is able to reverse the effects of an overdose.

MHP says training for officers will begin immediately.

The press conference took place Thursday morning at the Department of Public Safety Headquarters located at 1900 East Woodrow Wilson Boulevard in Jackson at 10:00 a.m.

