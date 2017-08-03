EXCLUSIVE: Chase involving Pearl police ends in crash in Pelahat - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

EXCLUSIVE: Chase involving Pearl police ends in crash in Pelahatchie

PELAHATCHIE, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

The Pearl Police Department has just ended a pursuit in Pelahatchie.

Police were in chase of a Pontiac after it wrecked on I-20 in Pelahatchie. We have a crew on the scene and are working to get more information.

