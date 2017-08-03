Mississippi State receives votes in Preseason Coaches Poll, 6 SEC teams ranked

Another sign of fall is the release of preseason polls. The Amway Coaches Poll was revealed Thursday morning.

Mississippi State received 19 votes, the Bulldogs are 39th in the nation. MSU is vying for their 8th straight bowl appearance. Dan Mullen will cast his ballot, he's one of 65 coaches that will vote in this season's rankings.

Six SEC teams are ranked in the initial poll, two more squads earned votes.

Preseason Amway Coaches Poll (2016 record)

View full poll here: http://sportspolls.usatoday.com/ncaa/football/polls/coaches-poll/

1. Alabama (14-1)

2. Ohio State (11-2)

3. Florida State (10-3)

4. USC (10-3)

5. Clemson (14-1)

6. Penn State (11-3)

7. Washington (12-2)

8. Oklahoma (11-2)

9. Michigan (10-3)

10. Wisconsin (11-3)

12. LSU (8-4)

13. Auburn (8-5)

15. Georgia (8-5)

16. Florida (9-4)

24. Tennessee (9-4)

Receiving Votes

31. Texas A&M (8-5, 46 votes)

T37. Arkansas (7-6, 22 votes)

39. Mississippi State (6-7, 19 votes)

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.