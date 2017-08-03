MS Supreme Court lets stand Jackson man's murder sentence

The Mississippi Supreme Court has refused to hear Johnny Williams' appeal in the death of his 17-month-old daughter Jada Williams on July 3, 2012. The court let stand a decision by the Mississippi Court of Appeals January 3, 2017. Williams is serving a life sentence without the possibility of parole.

When police answered a call about an unconscious infant, she was unresponsive, not breathing and had no pulse. Medical responders were unable to open her mouth or obtain IV access to her arm because she was so rigid. An ER nurse at CMMC testified that the stiffness indicated rigor mortis.

She also observed several bruises on Jada's torso and legs. A forensic pathologist ruled blunt-force injuries as the cause of death. Internal injuries included bleeding on the brain, hemorrhages in the abdominal cavity and a large hematoma on her liver and one kidney.

Jada's mother, Jasmine Porter was also charged.

Williams appealed on grounds of improper jury instruction and ineffective counsel. The Supreme Court found no error and let the lower court decision stand.

