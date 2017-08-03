Gulfport felon sentenced to 32 years in prison for Dollar Store robberies

Joseph Towner, Jr., 32, of Gulfport, was sentenced Thursday by U.S. District Judge Sul Ozerden to serve a total of 32 years in federal prison for armed robbery.

Towner previously pled guilty to two counts of brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence. He was sentenced to 84 months in prison on the first count, and 300 months in prison on the second count, for a total of 32 years.

Judge Ozerden ordered Towner’s sentences to be served consecutively and consecutively to the 8 years he is currently serving in the Mississippi Department of Corrections.

He was ordered to pay restitution while in prison to Dollar General, Family Dollar, and an individual, for a total of $13,926.13. Once the restitution is paid, Towner is ordered to pay a fine of $20,000. When released from prison, he will be on supervised release for five years.

The charges in this case stem from a series of armed robberies of Dollar General and Family Dollar stores in Long Beach, Gulfport, D’Iberville and Biloxi in 2014.

