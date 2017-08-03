Tougaloo Nine to receive Freedom Trail Marker

When nine African American students from Tougaloo College held a sit-in in the old Jackson Municipal Library on March 27, 1961, both the police and the all-white library staff reportedly told the students that they were not welcome and did not belong in the library.

Fifty-six years later, the Jackson Hinds Library Board of Trustees has chosen to honor the Tougaloo Nine by funding a Freedom Trail Marker in their honor, which will be unveiled on Thursday, August 17 at 10 AM in front of the old Jackson Municipal Library in the 300 block of State Street.

The Library Board of Trustees funded the marker in the hope that it will remind everyone about their historic sit-in, their role in the subsequent desegregation of the Jackson Municipal Library about a month later, and their place in Civil Rights history.

Desegregating Libraries in the American South

Tougaloo Nine members include: Joseph Jackson, Jr., Albert Lassiter, Alfred Cook, Ethel Sawyer, Geraldine Edwards Hollis, Evelyn Pierce (deceased), Janice Jackson, James “Sammy” Bradford and Meredith Anding, Jr.

Dr. Beverly Hogan, President of Tougaloo College, will also speak at the marker dedication, as well as a representative of the library system and several other dignitaries.

