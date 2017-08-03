Missing horse returned to MARL

A woman who encouraged her boyfriend to kill himself in dozens of text messages and told him to "get back in" a carbon monoxide-filled truck faces up to 20 years in prison.More >>
The suspects caused more than $900 worth of damage.More >>
The Caddo coroner has confirmed that the body found in a Shreveport bayou Thursday morning is that of a 7-year-old boy swept away in drainage ditch Tuesday.More >>
The Albany Police Department is investigating after a woman was found dead inside a vehicle early Thursday morning.More >>
More than two dozen suspected drug traffickers in east Alabama have been arrested and charged on multiple counts in connection to a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, Acting U.S. Attorney A. Clark Morris confirmed Thursday.More >>
Surrounded by Mississippi veterans, republican congressional candidate E Brian Rose attacked incumbent fourth district Rep. Steven Palazzo.More >>
Police say a toddler has died after getting mauled by two pit bulls belonging to his grandmother.More >>
Louisiana ranks second highest in the nation for the rate of women murdered by men.More >>
A viral video shows two young men racing in the streets of Richmond on the Boulevard near the Diamond. The men are seen running on top of cars and SUVs, completely ignoring traffic.More >>
US Sen. John Kennedy, a Louisiana Republican, sent a letter to Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston-Broome Thursday saying he has “deep concerns about recent media reports detailing alleged misuse of Baton Rouge Area Violence Elimination (BRAVE) contracts.”More >>
