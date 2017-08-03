Missing horse returned to MARL

Mississippi Animal Rescue League Executive Direct Debra Boswell says Lady, a 15-year-old Bay mare, has been returned.The horse was stolen over the past 48 hours from MARL premises.

Mississippi Animal Rescue League pleads for return of stolen horse

Boswell says an unnamed good Samaritan saw news reports of the missing horse and sent in search of "Lady."

The good Samaritan declined the reward money.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.