Cocktails to go from convenience stores? 3OYS Investigates

Rumor has it you can get "to go" Daiquiri's with liquor at area convenience stores.

3 On Your Side investigated and found what's legal and what's not when it comes to this convenience store cocktail.

We stopped by a convenience store in Jackson advertising the frozen libations; sure enough right out of the dispenser, a Strawberry or a Margarita slushi.

We went to the Mississippi Department of Revenue with our questions about over the counter sales of these alcohol- laced libations. Alcohol Beverage Control agents went in the same store we did.

"Yesterday we actually served three search warrants on businesses in Jackson," said Spokeswoman Kathy Waterbury

Did the ABC agents find hard liquor coming out of the taps? All three stores were returned negative, meaning there were no alcoholic beverages on the premises. That would have been illegal, not to mention coming with serious penalties.

Another question; if these are labeled cocktails, exactly what is being served up in those Styrofoam go cups?

"They are selling a product that are malt based or wine based. flavored beverages," added Waterbury. "It is a flavored product. it is a beer slushi for lack of a better explanation."

For those desiring hard liquor cocktails over the counter, the law is clear. There are no convenient, convenience store cocktail's available over the counter. For a link to the legal sale of these alcoholic beverages in Mississippi go to the Mississippi Department of Revenue website.

The Department of Revenue issued the following statement:

Convenience stores may sell beer and light wine products. These products may be sold through the use of a drink machine as long as the product is sold in a sealed container. The store will also have to comply with any local ordinances that govern the sale and/or consumption of these products.

