State troopers and agents armed with overdose reversal drug

Mississippi reported 211 people died from an overdose, last year; a number Governor Phil Bryant says haunts him and one his task force hopes to take down.

"Our first responsibility is to stop those who are losing their lives," said Bryant. "These are not people in back alleys. These are families, these are friends."

Law Enforcement agencies like Jackson and DeSoto County have been a step ahead, arming their officers with Narcan or Naloxone months ago.

"Sheriff Bill Roscoe, the sheriff of DeSoto County, shared with me that they had been Naloxone, his deputies, for six months now," said Department of Public Safety Commissioner, Marshall Fisher. "During those six months, they've saved the lives of five people."

Now, State Troopers and other state law enforcement will get that chance and the Department of Mental Health says sheriff's offices and police departments, around the state, can get their staff trained and equipped with the overdose reversal drug.

"There is opioid, through the STR Targeted Response Grant, money available that we can provide if they will call me at the Department of Mental Health," said Michael Jordan with the MDMH. "We would be glad to discuss with them and provide those local law enforcement and fire stations with Narcan."

Each box of this drug contains two doses and each box cost the state $71 dollars. The state, so far, has 2500 kits to distribute with another order of 2500 on the way. All of which is funded through a federal grant.

