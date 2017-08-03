8-year-old pedestrian hit by truck - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

8-year-old pedestrian hit by truck

Posted by Bob Burks, Digital Content Producer
An 8-year-old boy hit by a truck at Cooper Road and Beatrice Drive in south Jackson is responsive and appears to be in stable condition.

Jackson police report the truck was traveling east and hit the child as he crossed the street. The driver has been questioned and released. 

