Shuler Smith Trial: Paper trail of attempts to block Butler case

Hinds County District Attorney Robert Shuler Smith was back in court Thursday for his retrial on hindering prosecution charges.

Judge Jeff Weill's law clerk, Kate Steiner, took the stand Thursday authenticating motions filed in her court, in which prosecutors show an attempt to squash the charges against Christopher Butler.

When that didn't happen, they say the D.A. tried to get Judge Weill removed from handling the case, even making a rare attempt to subpoena him before a grand jury.

Jamie McBride, an assistant District Attorney took the stand first Thursday morning. He was charged with conspiracy last year, but those charges were dropped.

McBride testified that the D.A. was told by Judge Jeff Weill that if he wanted him to throw out the Butler case, he would have to provide detailed paperwork explaining why.

McBride said that Shuler-Smith was confident they could find video surveillance supporting Butlers claim that MBN agents placed the drugs in his home.

McBride says he looked and looked through hours of surveillance video but came up empty handed.

McBride also testified that the DA became very upset when his former assistants who worked for the Attorney Generals office, began fighting his attempts to get Christopher Butler's case thrown out.

It also upset him that Stanley Alexander, a former opponent running for the DA's office was working for the AG's office.

