Mayor and staff are embracing vegan lifestyle

Many of us grab our regular favorites at lunch not giving much thought to what was in it. But for Jackson's mayor, every meal now must be thoroughly scrutinized, because he's given up what most of us take for granted.

"Yes sir, can I get the pineapple chicken, vegan pineapple chicken," asked Mayor Chokwe A. Lumumba at the counter of Cool Al's restaurant.

The 34-year-old city leader is on day 10 of Pamela Anderson's vegan challenge while going out to lunch Thursday.

He and six staffers ordered vegan meals at the popular Jackson eatery on McWillie Drive.

"I got the vegan chili," said Chief Administrative Officer Robert Blaine.

He is one of six city employees sitting down to lunch with the mayor. The city's chief executive and staff are eliminating meat and animal products from their diet for 30 days.

The problem they have found is access to a vegan meal at local restaurants and grocery stores.

"I found it challenging at certain hours to get food that you know that did not have by products in it whether it be meat or whether it be milk or dairy products. You have to make a concerted effort to do so," said the mayor.

It was more than a fun challenge for manager of Constituent Services, Keyshia Sanders.

"To get healthy I've been asked to stop eating red meat. I love red meat, but I need to do what I need to do to be healthy," said Sanders. "So I had to cut that out and that was huge for me. So I'm enjoying the opportunity to learn different things and still get that fulfillment from red meat but through different options".

But Sanders plans to take a brief break from the strict diet August 27 to celebrate her birthday with cake.

The mayor and staff have replaced meat and dairy with soy and tofu and noticed weight loss, feeling lighter and even sleeping better.

Lumumba stopped eating one of his favorites, chocolate, but says he's found other tasty options like vegan cookies.

And he's really beginning to embrace the new lifestyle.

"I'm really enjoying it.," added the lean Lumumba. "I'm actually considering extending it for myself personally".

Although actress Pamela Anderson issued the challenge to the mayor, he says he has not spoken with her.

Lumumba and the staff received vegan starter kits as she promised.

They began the challenge July 24.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.