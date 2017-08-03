Four Statesmen, three Choctaws earn Preseason All-Gulf South honors

Press Release from the Gulf South Conference

The head football coaches of the Gulf South Conference have selected North Alabama as the preseason conference favorite. The Lions received seven first place votes and will be vying for their fifth straight GSC Championship.

Delta State is picked to finish 6th in the preseason poll. Chris Robinson will once again be in the backfield for the Statesmen, one year after tying the GSC’s single season record for touchdowns (24). Robinson also tied the record for most touchdowns scored in a game, getting in the endzone six times in one contest.

Mississippi College is picked to finish eighth and will have to deal with the loss of Marcel Newson, a First Team All-GSC selection as both a wide receiver and return specialist in 2016. Arik Washington (TE), Chris Manning (DB), and Matthew Turcotte (P) were all preseason all-conference selections for the Choctaws.



2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: OFFENSE

Pos. Name School Year Hometown QB Mark Cato Florida Tech Sr. Gainesville, Fla. QB Adam Robles Valdosta State Jr. Ocala, Fla. RB Antwuan Haynes* Florida Tech Jr. Fort Lauderdale, Fla. RB Chris Robinson* Delta State Sr. Bude, Miss. WR Donta Armstrong* West Alabama Sr. Pittsboro, Miss. WR Dre Hall** North Alabama Sr. Columbia, Tenn. TE Arik Washington Mississippi College Jr. York, Ala. AP Devontae Jackson^* West Georgia Jr. Marietta, Ga. T Josh Adams Valdosta State Sr. Kennesaw, Ga. T Derrick McClelland Delta State Sr. Meridian, Miss. G Brandon Kemp* Valdosta State So. Stone Mountain, Ga. G Quentin Stanford* West Georgia Jr. Warner Robins, Ga. C Harley Vaughan*^ West Georgia Sr. Dawsonville, Ga.



2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: DEFENSE

Pos. Name School Year Hometown DL Adonis Davis* Florida Tech Jr. Columbus, Ohio DL Darius Ellis* West Alabama Jr. Northport, Ala. DL Eddquerion Harris^ North Alabama Jr. Courtland, Ala. DL Freddie Reed^^ North Alabama Sr. West Point, Miss. LB Reggie Barnes West Florida Sr. Odessa, Fla. LB Andre Duncombe^ West Florida So. Miami, Fla. LB Chandler Ector Delta State Jr. Decatur, Ga. LB Terry Samuel West Alabama Jr. Brewton, Ala. LB Malik Slater Valdosta State So. Tallahassee, Fla. DB Jo Jackson Florida Tech Sr. Aldie, Va. DB Chris Manning Mississippi College Sr. Section, Ala. DB Dorsey Norris North Alabama Sr. Honolulu, Hawaii DB Brandon Roe Valdosta State Sr. Douglas, Ga. DB Jakyron Young^ West Georgia Jr. Ocilla, Ga.



2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: SPECIAL TEAMS

Pos. Name School Year Hometown PK Jordan Bennett^ West Alabama Jr. Tallahassee, Fla. P Matthew Turcotte^ Mississippi College Sr. Philadelphia, Miss. RS Antoine Griffin West Florida Jr. Tampa, Fla. RS LaDarion Peterson Delta State Sr. Woodville, Miss. BT Wil Lovelace*^ North Alabama Sr. Florence, Ala.

NOTES: The 2017 Preseason All-GSC Football Team was selected by the head coaches. Ties were not broken. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.



*Indicates Previous First Team All-GSC Selection

^Indicates Previous Second Team All-GSC Selection

2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL

School Total Points 1. North Alabama (7) 62 2. Valdosta State (1) 54 3. West Georgia (1) 49 4. Florida Tech 47 5. West Alabama 32 6. Delta State 31 7. West Florida 25 8. Mississippi College 16 9. Shorter 8

NOTES: The head coaches voted in this poll. Teams received 8 points for a first place vote, 7 for a second place vote, etc. The head coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. Number of first place votes in parenthesis.

