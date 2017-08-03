Four Statesmen, three Choctaws earn Preseason All-Gulf South honors

Press Release from the Gulf South Conference
The head football coaches of the Gulf South Conference have selected North Alabama as the preseason conference favorite. The Lions received seven first place votes and will be vying for their fifth straight GSC Championship.
Delta State is picked to finish 6th in the preseason poll. Chris Robinson will once again be in the backfield for the Statesmen, one year after tying the GSC’s single season record for touchdowns (24). Robinson also tied the record for most touchdowns scored in a game, getting in the endzone six times in one contest.
Mississippi College is picked to finish eighth and will have to deal with the loss of Marcel Newson, a First Team All-GSC selection as both a wide receiver and return specialist in 2016. Arik Washington (TE), Chris Manning (DB), and Matthew Turcotte (P) were all preseason all-conference selections for the Choctaws.
2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: OFFENSE
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|QB
|Mark Cato
|Florida Tech
|Sr.
|Gainesville, Fla.
|QB
|Adam Robles
|Valdosta State
|Jr.
|Ocala, Fla.
|RB
|Antwuan Haynes*
|Florida Tech
|Jr.
|Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
|RB
|Chris Robinson*
|Delta State
|Sr.
|Bude, Miss.
|WR
|Donta Armstrong*
|West Alabama
|Sr.
|Pittsboro, Miss.
|WR
|Dre Hall**
|North Alabama
|Sr.
|Columbia, Tenn.
|TE
|Arik Washington
|Mississippi College
|Jr.
|York, Ala.
|AP
|Devontae Jackson^*
|West Georgia
|Jr.
|Marietta, Ga.
|T
|Josh Adams
|Valdosta State
|Sr.
|Kennesaw, Ga.
|T
|Derrick McClelland
|Delta State
|Sr.
|Meridian, Miss.
|G
|Brandon Kemp*
|Valdosta State
|So.
|Stone Mountain, Ga.
|G
|Quentin Stanford*
|West Georgia
|Jr.
|Warner Robins, Ga.
|C
|Harley Vaughan*^
|West Georgia
|Sr.
|Dawsonville, Ga.
2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: DEFENSE
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|DL
|Adonis Davis*
|Florida Tech
|Jr.
|Columbus, Ohio
|DL
|Darius Ellis*
|West Alabama
|Jr.
|Northport, Ala.
|DL
|Eddquerion Harris^
|North Alabama
|Jr.
|Courtland, Ala.
|DL
|Freddie Reed^^
|North Alabama
|Sr.
|West Point, Miss.
|LB
|Reggie Barnes
|West Florida
|Sr.
|Odessa, Fla.
|LB
|Andre Duncombe^
|West Florida
|So.
|Miami, Fla.
|LB
|Chandler Ector
|Delta State
|Jr.
|Decatur, Ga.
|LB
|Terry Samuel
|West Alabama
|Jr.
|Brewton, Ala.
|LB
|Malik Slater
|Valdosta State
|So.
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|DB
|Jo Jackson
|Florida Tech
|Sr.
|Aldie, Va.
|DB
|Chris Manning
|Mississippi College
|Sr.
|Section, Ala.
|DB
|Dorsey Norris
|North Alabama
|Sr.
|Honolulu, Hawaii
|DB
|Brandon Roe
|Valdosta State
|Sr.
|Douglas, Ga.
|DB
|Jakyron Young^
|West Georgia
|Jr.
|Ocilla, Ga.
2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON ALL-CONFERENCE: SPECIAL TEAMS
|Pos.
|Name
|School
|Year
|Hometown
|PK
|Jordan Bennett^
|West Alabama
|Jr.
|Tallahassee, Fla.
|P
|Matthew Turcotte^
|Mississippi College
|Sr.
|Philadelphia, Miss.
|RS
|Antoine Griffin
|West Florida
|Jr.
|Tampa, Fla.
|RS
|LaDarion Peterson
|Delta State
|Sr.
|Woodville, Miss.
|BT
|Wil Lovelace*^
|North Alabama
|Sr.
|Florence, Ala.
NOTES: The 2017 Preseason All-GSC Football Team was selected by the head coaches. Ties were not broken. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own players.
*Indicates Previous First Team All-GSC Selection
^Indicates Previous Second Team All-GSC Selection
2017 GULF SOUTH FOOTBALL PRESEASON POLL
|School
|Total Points
|1. North Alabama (7)
|62
|2. Valdosta State (1)
|54
|3. West Georgia (1)
|49
|4. Florida Tech
|47
|5. West Alabama
|32
|6. Delta State
|31
|7. West Florida
|25
|8. Mississippi College
|16
|9. Shorter
|8
NOTES: The head coaches voted in this poll. Teams received 8 points for a first place vote, 7 for a second place vote, etc. The head coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams. Number of first place votes in parenthesis.
