Day 2: Nissan employees vote on whether to unionize in Mississippi

It's a vote that's gaining national attention. Thousands of Workers at Nissan Motor Company's Canton plant are casting their ballots to decide whether to be represented by the United Auto Workers Union.

Voting signs crowd the outside of the plant. The goal is to persuade people to vote yes or no for a union. A decision some say could help the southern workers. While other say not so much .

Before sunrise, Nissan employees and supporters were waving signs outside the Canton plant encouraging people to vote yes to forming a union.

Those voices picked up in number as the day progressed

We even found folks camping out at popular intersections around town to draw attention to the cause.

But while there was a lot of noise outside, workers say it was like a ghost town inside the gates as more than 3,000 people cast their ballots. Robert Harthorn is among that number. He is pro-union.

"The process is like any other, show me your ID and then they give you a ballot and you just mark yes or no and you stick in a box," said Harthorn. "I am not nervous. I'm not nervous at all, I'm feeling very positive about it. It's been kind of quiet in there. A lot of people are kind of shaky in there. They just want everything to go right."

Some Nissan employees say forming a union could improve civil rights, wages, benefits, and safety conditions.

"It can make jobs more secure here at Nissan," added Harthorn.

Nissan sent a statement this week saying that they respect and value The Canton workforce.

"I have a pretty strong family here in Nissan," said a contract employee.

Some non-union folks say this unionization is all about lining the pockets of the United Auto Workers. They feel it could hurt the plant and push good-paying jobs away from the Magnolia State.

"Ya know, losing some jobs, that's one thing I honestly have to say, it is a possibility that we can lose some jobs," said a contract worker.

Three on your side reached out to Nissan about today's vote.

They said they will not comment until all the ballots are in and counted.

Workers are casting their ballots Thursday and Friday.

