Skycopter revisits site of deadly Leflore County military plane crash

A military aircraft crashed into a lush, green soybean field in Leflore County almost a month ago, killing all sixteen people on board. Skycopter went back to the scene for an update and it is exclusive MSNewsNow video.

The soybeans are gone now, but crews are still on the scene of the tragic July 10 crash. The Skycopter video shows heavy machinery and work trucks continuing to process the area where the big KC-130T slammed into the field.

The impact left behind a massive crater; the length of the aircraft's wingspan.

The flight was part of the Marine Aerial Refueler Transport Squadron 452 based in New York. The passengers, 15 marines and one Navy corpsman, had left North Carolina on their way to California.

Officials reported the plane to be full of ammunition, forcing responders to be extremely cautious, and debris was said to be scattered in a roughly 5 mile radius.

What caused the crash remains a mystery.

