A Florida man is behind bars after leading Pearl police on a high-speed chase. 3 On Your Side cameras were rolling just minutes after the car was forced to stop.

"An officer with Pearl PD tried to make a traffic stop," said Lt. Brian McGairty. "As he attempted to blue light the vehicle for a traffic infraction the motorist showed no indication of stopping."



Weaving in and out of traffic, the driver led Pearl officers on a high-speed chase on I-20 into Brandon. It happened just after 11:15 Thursday morning. Lt. McGairty said Brandon officers attempted to help stop the man, but it took spike strips to slow him down.



"It finally deflated the tires to where it could not gain traction down to low speeds," added Lt. McGairty. "It was there a maneuver was made by a Rankin County Sheriff's Office deputy to slow the vehicle. Basically, the vehicle being disabled, we were able to take the suspect into custody without incident."

The driver is 24-year-old Josue Borja Ayala of Okeechobee, Florida. He was arrested and charged with felony fleeing and careless driving. Lt. McGairty said other drivers on the road can stay safe during high-speed chases by obeying the rules of the road and if possible, moving to the shoulder of the road yielding to emergency cars.

"We are not there to harm them, we are there to remove the threat from the roadway," said Lt. McGairty. "I think the citizens' cooperation or motorists cooperation on our roadways, whether that be federal, state or even local streets, would be very helpful. They may not realize it, but that's how they help us fight crime."

The chase ended just before the Pelahatchie city limits with the help of Brandon PD and the Rankin County Sheriff's Office. A couple of weapons were found in the car, but the driver has been cleared of any charges related to the guns.

