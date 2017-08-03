GUEST EDITORIAL: Greg Griffin-JPS State Takeover

Hello, I'm Greg Griffin, proud product of JPS, son of retired educators and I'm a part of the community that is helping to take JPS from struggling to successful.

It's going to take all of us, not MDE. They don't have a track record of helping failing school districts when they take over. We believe that with community engagement and working together with students, parents, teachers, and administration we can continue to build on our successes.

Now sure along the way there will be growing pains but contrary to what some may believe the board of trustees for JPS has only missed one meeting because of a lack of a quorum. If JPS is to succeed, and we know they will, it will be because of the community not because of a state take over.

