Coming up on WLBT: Will Nissan workers become part of the UAW Union?

It's all up to the employees at Nissan today. This is the last day for them to cast their ballots on unionization. We'll have a live report.

Be prepared to take a different route to work in Madison County. We'll tell you where crews are closing Highway 463.

An eight year old boy continues to recover in the hospital after he's hit by a truck. We'll have details at the top of the hour.

See you in 10.

~Joy