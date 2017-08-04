Hwy 463 in Madison back open after temporary closure - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Hwy 463 in Madison back open after temporary closure

Posted by Morgan Howard, Digital Content Producer
MADISON, MS (Mississippi News Now) -

Friday morning between 6:00 and 7:00 a.m. Madison County announced that Highway 463 (Mannsdale Road) would be closed to remove a communication tower located near the highway. 

The highway has been re-opened after the tower was successfully moved.

