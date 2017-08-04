Mississippi State alum Ally McDonald in contention at Women's British Open

Mississippi State alum Ally McDonald in contention at Women's Br - MSNewsNow.com - Jackson, MS

Posted by Chris Hudgison, Sports Director
ST. ANDREW'S, SCOTLAND (Mississippi News Now) -

Ally McDonald is on pace for a major milestone. The Fulton native and Mississippi State alum fired another 68 Friday at the Ricoh Women's British Open. She's -8 overall and currently in 3rd place, just 1 shot back of the lead entering the weekend. McDonald in the mix to be the queen at Kingsbarns Golf Links.

You can watch the Ricoh Women's British Open on WLBT. 3rd Round coverage is Saturday at 10:00am, Final Round coverage Sunday at 10:30am.

