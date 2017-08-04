Mississippi State alum Ally McDonald in contention at Women's British Open

Ally McDonald is on pace for a major milestone. The Fulton native and Mississippi State alum fired another 68 Friday at the Ricoh Women's British Open. She's -8 overall and currently in 3rd place, just 1 shot back of the lead entering the weekend. McDonald in the mix to be the queen at Kingsbarns Golf Links.
Fulton native, @HailStateWG alum Ally McDonald taps in for another 68 at Women's British Open. -8 overall, 3rd place (1 shot back of lead) pic.twitter.com/6rAiBXTNZH— Chris Hudgison (@ChrisHudgison) August 4, 2017
.@allymc10 talking to BBC. @msstate's finest trails by one in @RICOHWomensBrit debut. pic.twitter.com/gCZkuQBFfV— Beth Ann Nichols (@GolfweekNichols) August 4, 2017
You can watch the Ricoh Women's British Open on WLBT. 3rd Round coverage is Saturday at 10:00am, Final Round coverage Sunday at 10:30am.
