Richland police K-9 tracks down wanted felon

On Friday, members of the Richland Police Department K-9 division were requested to assist the U.S. Marshals Service in executing a felony arrest warrant in Jackson.

Carneigio Marquis Gray, who had an active felony warrant for robbery, was thought to be armed and hiding inside a home. K-9 Rico located and apprehended him underneath the house hiding in between some duct work.

Gray was transported to a local medical center for treatment of injuries he sustained while being taken into custody by K-9 Rico.

