Woman wanted for cashing counterfeit checks in Madison

The Madison Police Department is asking for the public’s help with a counterfeit check case.

An unidentified white woman was passing out counterfeit checks at bank branches in the city of Madison.

On July 25, she cashed a counterfeit check for $1,599.00 at a Bankplus. On July 26, the same woman cashed a counterfeit check for $3,575.00 at a Community Bank branch.

If you have information that leads to an arrest in this case, you are eligible for a reward of up to $25,000.

If you have information to help in this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 601-355-TIPS (8477) or submit a tip online through the Web Tip link on the home page of the Central MS Crime Stoppers website.

You can also use your mobile device or computer to submit a tip by going to www.P3tips.com.

