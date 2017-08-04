Jackson zoo says goodbye to elderly white rhino "Ronnie"

The Jackson zoo is mourning the loss of their elder southern white rhinoceros "Ronnie".

He died Wednesday night, living pas the life expectancy of his relatives in the wild.

It is with deep sadness we bid farewell to our 43 year old rhino Ronnie who passed away in his… https://t.co/BuCInyD9NO — Jackson_Zoo (@Jackson_Zoo) August 4, 2017

Ronnie spent nearly 45 years in the zoo. He was born in south Africa in February of 1973 and came to the Jackson zoo in 2011 from the White Oak Conservation Center in Yulee, Florida.

He has been a pinnacle at the Jackson zoo ever since, being the largest living creature in the park (until "Big Mike" came in 2013)

"He was a very special animal to work with, and keepers found him very easy to care for" said animal care supervisor Willie Bennett.

Keepers at the zoo said Ronnie was a gentle giant who loved a "good scratch behind the ear". He loves sweet potatoes and making mud ravines in his exhibit.

In the whole world, only about 30,000 rhinos exist today. Southern White rhinos were brought back from the brink of extinction, going from 50 animals in the early 1900's to current number of about 21,000.

Although internationally banned in 1977, the resurgence of illegal poaching in 2012 keeps all five species of rhinos on the IUCN critically endangered list. There are less than 6,000 black rhinos, about 100 Sumatran rhinos, nearly 65 Javan rhinos, and only three Black rhinos remaining in their respective territories.

Support for their conservation can be given by visiting or joining the Jackson Zoological Society, giving to conservation and anti-poaching organizations like www.savetherhino.org, or by simply spreading the awareness of plight of these amazing creatures.

