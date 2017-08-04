Jackson State DE Keontre Anderson named to Buck Buchanan watch list

Press Release from Jackson State Athletics

STATS announced its annual Buck Buchanan Award Watch List today and Jackson State’s senior defensive end Keontre Anderson has landed on the list.

The Canton, Mississippi native is the second Tiger in consecutive years to receive the preseason honor. Heading into last season his teammate Javancy Jones found himself on the list. Anderson had an excellent 2016 campaign as he finished with 25.5 tackles for loss, which led the FCS. He also collected 55 tackles, nine sacks and six quarterback hurries. As a sophomore he posted eight sacks.

In addition to being named to the Buchanan Award Watch List, Anderson was also selected as a Stats FCS All-American, SWAC Preseason Defensive Player of the Year and a preseason All-SWAC first team member.

The Buchanan Award, first awarded in 1995, has sent past winners such as Dexter Coakley, Rashean Mathis, Jared Allen, Arthur Moats and Kyle Emanuel on to the NFL. The watch list will have updates during the season. A national panel of over 150 sports information and media relations directors, broadcasters, writers and other dignitaries will vote on 25 finalist following the regular season.

