Man critical after hit by car in Pike County

A 34-year-old man is in critical condition after being hit by a car in Pike County this morning.

Around 10:43 a.m. Travis Dillon was walking and was hit by a 2004 Mitsubishi in Pike County on US 98 near Homesville Road.

Dillon was from Magnolia Mississippi and was airlifted to UMMC with critical injuries.

The driver of the passenger car was not injured.

The accident is still being investigated and we will update when we find out more.

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.