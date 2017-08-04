Person dies after officer involved shooting in Lauderdale County

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler says one person has died after being shot Friday afternoon in southeastern Lauderdale County.

WTOK says a deputy was involved in the shooting, but no one from law enforcement was injured.

One person has been shot in the neck and chest in the area around Fred Haguewood and Causeyville Road.

No one in law enforcement has been harmed. There is a heavy law enforcement presence around the area. Authorities are not letting anyone enter or leave the area where the shooting happened.

