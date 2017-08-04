Entergy Mississippi has a new tool to get the lights on quicker

Entergy Mississippi has a new tool in the toolbox to get your lights back on as quickly as possible after outages.

Drones are replacing long relied on helicopters in some cases to search out problems in some instances.

Entergy has partnered up with a new Jackson start up business. Soaring Eagle Images; they specialize in drones.

"We have used them and they have pilots licenses to get up in the air and inspect distribution lines," said Tison Reno, an Asset management Engineer.

practice training runs with drones have taken place at this non energized sub station in Clinton.

"In situations such as storm responses it's pretty easy to drive to a location get a drone in the air and quickly assess the area safety and come up with a plan to get into the area and correct any damage we identify, " according to Reno.

The drones have already been utilized in real world storm restoration. A Vicksburg substation was flooded earlier this year. It was inaccessible from the ground.

Entergy Mississippi used drones to look at its equipment and how it was impacted by the rising water.

The bottom line according to Reno, "We thrive to get the lights on as fast as we possibly can and this will reduce that amount of time."

Copyright 2017 MSNewsNow. All rights reserved.