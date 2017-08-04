Canton: Grand jury subpoenas documents related to allegations of voter fraud

After allegations of voter fraud during the Canton Municipal elections, Madison County District Attorney Michael Guest says the matter is being looked into.

"During the Canton municipal elections our office received numerous allegations of voter fraud. Based on those complaints, and now that the elections are complete, the grand jury has subpoenaed documents from the election that we are in the process of reviewing," Guest said.

We will continue to follow this story and update it as more information becomes available.

