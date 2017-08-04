UMMC dedicates new School of Medicine, hopes this will help relieve state's doctor shortage

According to the University of Mississippi Medical Center, folks living in most Mississippi counties drive at least 40 minutes to see a specialty care doctor.

"All of my life growing up, we had one physician in our county," Dean for UMMC's New School of Medicine, Dr. LouAnn Woodward said. "Not one pediatrician; not one orthopedic surgeon; not one vascular surgeon; We had one physician in our county."

With UMMC's new school that could change, since now the state will be able to graduate an additional 1,000 doctors over the next eight years. Dr. Woodward says this is a step in the right direction because continuing to invest in Mississippi's medical future is key to keeping doctors around after graduation.

"Lots of us are from here and plan on staying here," 4th year at UMMC, Johnny Lippincott said. "We plan on going back to our hometowns and practicing."

The Governor says the new building is not only an avenue to improve Mississippi's health care, but also communities economic success.

"I advise they find a doctor, find a physician, go an renovate a building for him or her, and put them in their community," Bryant said. "They will bring as much as $2 million of economic impact."

UMMC says with this new space they'll also be able to open their doors to established community doctors, giving them a chance to practice their skills in constantly advancing field.

