Brookhaven PD searches for wanted fugitive

Brookhaven Police is asking for the public's help in locating a wanted fugitive.

Authorities are searching for Kevin Brothern of Bogue Chitto.

We're told Brothern is wanted for an August 3rd incident that involved the discharge of a firearm. He's also being charged with six counts of aggravated assault.

If you have information regarding the whereabouts of Mr. Brothern, you're asked to contact the Brookhaven Police Department at 601-833-2424, or any law enforcement agency.

