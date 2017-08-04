City of Jackson no longer a defendant in former police officer's lawsuit

A Federal Judge has dismissed a lawsuit against the city of Jackson filed by a former police officer. Judge Daniel Jordan granted the city of Jackson's motion to dismiss but denied part of Police Chief Lee Vance's motion to dismiss.

The Judge also denied Tina Bianchini's motion to amend her complaint.

In the case of Vance, the judge dismissed everything but the equal-protection claim.

Bianchini, a white former officer, was arrested and charged with domestic violence March 26, 2015, following an altercation with fellow officer Aaron Allen. Bianchini claims Chief Vance forced her resign, but retained Allen, an African American Male.

On June 24, 2016, Bianchini sued Vance and the City. She alleged two federal law claims based on equal-protection and unlawful seizure violations. She also named JPD spokesman Tyree Jones in one of her early amendments.

For the past year, the lawsuit has been stalled by Bianchini's efforts to further amend her complaint.

The city is now off the hook, but Vance is still facing charges he denied Bianchini equal protection when he fired her but not officer Allen.

